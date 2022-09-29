Dixie D’Amelio on Noah Beck Breakup and Shaving Her Head (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio is opening up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about the decision to shave her head, and also about where she and Noah Beck stand. Viewers will see their romance hit a bump during Season 2 of “The D’Amelio Show,” out now on Hulu.

Dixie, who was joined by her dad Marc, mom Heidi, and sister Charli, said her new ‘do is “so nice and easy.”

She added, “I feel like I don't even remember what it's like to have hair, like, the second I shaved it.”

As for why Dixie cut her hair, she said, “I’ve always just wanted to do it since sixth grade and I talked about it all the time… I was like, ‘Well, I kind of running out of time to do it because I'm gonna get old.’”

The TikTok star explained, “I feel like it'd be cool to tell my kids one day like, ‘Oh, I shaved my head because my mom did it, too.”

Katie teased, “Charli you’re next,” but it was a “no” for “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, who said, “I feel like I would have a weird -aped head.”

Bringing up their reality show, Katie said to Dixie, “We saw you and Noah break up, get back together — what is the status now? You’ve been very open about your trust issues.”

She replied, “Yeah, I have some issues.” Dixie went on, “I've just, like, had a lot of time recently of discovering things within myself that have explained why I do things I do and why I feel the way I do.”

Dixie said, “I mean, just, like, mental health stuff and why I am the way I am. That literally explains everything that will probably go into more detail at a later date, but I think I'm just, like, doing all the right things to make me, like, a normal person again and think clearly and actually be in the moment on things, and I think there's gonna be a big change within myself soon.”

As far as how Season 2 compares to Season 1, Dixie said, “I think Season 2 is just definitely a lot of back and forth of decision-making and what we're doing and feeling and big decisions. Charli turns 18, so moving out and doing a lot of grown-up stuff and still not getting her license, you know? It's just like a lot of things.”

Katie asked Charli, “Do you have your license yet?”

“No, still no,” she said. “I have my permit. I don’t know how either,” saying, “I go really slow, like, 10 under the speed limit no matter where I am.”

Charli also talked about her music aspirations, saying she felt like she wasn’t “doing anything that I really love right now.”

Dixie teased, “So, let’s take the one thing that Dixie has and steal it from her.”

Charli added, “We really do follow that in the show a lot and you get to see the drama, the drama.”