Getty Images

Amy Schumer is sounding-off on Kanye West after the rapper's recent anti-Semitic social media posts.

“Extra” spoke with Amy at the NYC premiere of “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Amy, who is Jewish, shared her thoughts on Ye’s behavior, saying, “I think it's really important that we call it out.”

She went on, “Kanye West is an anti-Semite, and hating Jewish people and spreading hate speech. These social media outlets, they need to embrace their own rules. They need to enforce their own rules. I found out 84 percent of hateful tweets they are just allowed to continue. They don't take them down… We can’t allow that, it’s harmful.”

And after a six-year break, she is using her voice to draw attention to hot topics in the return of her sketch comedy series.

“We went for it this season,” she said. “We just had fun. We talked about things we care about, but we're really silly… We didn’t shy away from topics… I think people are going to laugh, be a little shocked, but hopefully learn something and feel better.”

Amy also shared her thoughts on stand-up and cancel culture.

She said, “I think anybody who's saying... ‘Oh, people are too serious now.’ I think they're the problem. I think we all need to educate ourselves and do better. I know I've done the best I can to educate myself and learn that some of the things I've joked about were not funny and were harmful. I think everybody should be doing that and if they're not, they're on the wrong side of history.”