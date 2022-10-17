BTS to Join South Korean Military

Getty Images

The members of BTS are reporting for duty!

Big Hit management announced on Monday that the seven band members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are joining the South Korean military.

The company tweeted, “BIGHIT music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service… It’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.”

The statement continued, "Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now."

Kim Seok-jin aka Jin, is 29 and the oldest member of the group. He will report first, after being granted a two-year delay. The statement says, “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October.”

The others will “carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

The good news for fans is that BTS is “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

TMZ reports South Korea requires men between 18 and 28 to serve for at least 18 months. Some athletes and artists are granted exemptions. CBC reports Lee Ki Sik, the commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, recently told lawmakers it would be “desirable” if BTS joined.

The news comes after BTS announced in June they were going on a “temporary hiatus” to focus on their solo careers.

While they have taken short breaks before in 2019 and 2021, this was the band’s first extended break.