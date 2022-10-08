Beyoncé Smacks Down Right Said Fred Over Novelty Song Sample

Beyoncé

Pop group Right Said Fred, of "I'm Too Sexy" fame, made news with an interview in the U.K.'s The Sun last week, sniping that Beyoncé had not sought permission to use their classic novelty hit in her "Alien Superstar" track from her album "Renaissance."

Brothers Richard Fairbrass, 69, and Fred Fairbrass, 65, told The Sun, "Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought 'come and get me' so we heard about it after the fact when you did. But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us."

Drake used the song on "Way 2 Sexy" (2021), while Swift used it on her hit "Look What You Made Me Do" (2017).

The duo went on to say, "To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit. With this Beyoncé thing, there are 22 writers — it’s ridiculous, so we would get [practically nothing.] The reason that is happening, we think, is because there is so little money now in the actual sales people like friends, golfing partners, engineers, bookers, and the guy who brings the coke, they all want a cut."

Normally, this would be a case for the Bey-hive, but Beyoncé, 41, took care of it herself, like a queen. Her representative swatted down the incredibly combative comments via a statement, saying, "The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used 'I'm Too Sexy' in 'Alien Superstar' without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging. Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album."

According to Team Beyoncé, "no sound recording" from "I'm Too Sexy" appears in "Alien Superstar," only the song's "composition."

"Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022," the statement continued. "They were paid for the usage in August 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of 'I'm Too Sexy' is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively, the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false."

In fact, back on July 22, Right Said Fred's official Twitter noted, "It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album."