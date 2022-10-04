‘Love Is Blind’ Star lyanna McNeely Files for Divorce from Jarrette Jones

Netflix

Over a month ago, “Love Is Blind” stars Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely announced their separation.

Iyanna has now filed for divorce in Chicago.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, McNeely cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Based on the papers, Jarrette and Iyanna have already agreed on a “global settlement,” which handles all the support and assets.

Since Iyanna took Jarrette’s last name, it wouldn’t be surprising if she requested to restore her maiden name.

In August, the pair broke the news of their split on Instagram. They wrote, “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The statement continued, “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the ‘Love Is Blind’ family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you has brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Prior to the announcement, Jones also posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories that said, “Always protect your peace.”