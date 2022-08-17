‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Jarrette Jones & Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing

Instagram

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, who fell for each other on Season 2 of “Love Is Blind,” are filing for divorce.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The statement continued, “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the ‘Love Is Blind’ family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you has brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Prior to the announcement, Jones also posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories that said, “Always protect your peace.”

During the season, Jarrette, 32, was torn between Iyanna and fellow contestant Mallory Zapata. He previously told Us Weekly of choosing Iyanna, “She’s a better fit for me because she’s everything that I needed. On paper, me and Mal would’ve worked out… I think with Iyanna — she was vastly different and I think those differences are things that I needed in my life to help me grow and be a better person and be a better husband.”

Iyanna, 28, also spoke with the magazine in the past. After appearing on the show, McNeely said, “My logic was telling me, ‘I don’t know this man and I don’t know if I can trust him when he says that he’s gonna make me the priority.’ But right after Mexico, it was no longer an issue for us. We were kind of just focused on us.”