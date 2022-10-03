“The Bachelor” alum Vanessa Grimaldi is a first-time mom!

Vanessa and husband Josh Wolfe have welcomed a baby boy, who came a few days earlier than expected!

People magazine reports Grimaldi’s water broke when she was at 41 weeks. She was initially set to be induced on October 1, but she had a C-section on September 29.

Their son arrived just one day before her 35th birthday!

Grimaldi posted a photo of the couple with their bundle of joy on Instagram. She wrote, “Nothing will beat my 35th birthday! 👶🏼🥰 Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!”

Vanessa had a sweet message for their son, writing, “Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!!Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all - being YOUR parents! ❤️😍🧿”

Vanessa and Josh have not revealed the name of their son.

Vanessa announced that she was pregnant in April.

Along with showing off her baby bump in a series of photos with Wolfe, she wrote on Instagram, “Sorry I've been MIA. I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes."

In an interview with E! News, Vanessa revealed when she found out about her pregnancy.

She shared, “Josh and I were on our way back from a road trip to Florida. We had gone to visit my grandparents. The day after we got back, I got in the car and I started to feel nauseous and a little off.”

Vanessa then took a pregnancy test. She said, “When it read ‘pregnant,' we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably. We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!"

Josh and Vanessa tied the knot last year in Montréal, Canada.