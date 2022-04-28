Vanessa Grimaldi Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Vanessa Grimaldi, 34, is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, Grimaldi announced that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe.

Along with showing off her baby bump in a series of photos with Wolfe, she wrote on Instagram, “Sorry I've been MIA. I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes."

In an interview with E! News, Vanessa revealed when she found out about her pregnancy.

She shared, “Josh and I were on our way back from a road trip to Florida. We had gone to visit my grandparents. The day after we got back, I got in the car and I started to feel nauseous and a little off.”

Vanessa then took a pregnancy test. She said, “When it read ‘pregnant,' we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably. We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!"

Grimaldi is in her second trimester, which has “been a breeze.”

Vanessa also showed her appreciation for Joshua, calling him the “most empathetic, loving, thoughtful person.” She added, “He is a family man who always puts family first and values communication and always being respectful towards others. I know he will be the most amazing role model and father."

While she is months away from her baby’s arrival, she has some major hopes for the little one. She said, “My hope for our baby is that they grow up happy, confident and respectful and compassionate towards others.”

The news comes eight months after Vanessa and Joshua tied the knot in Montréal, Canada.

In August, she gushed to People magazine, “I'm over the moon! Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

She went on, “I'm so excited to call him my husband. I know we're going to be together forever."

Before she found love with Wolfe, Grimaldi was engaged to Nick Viall, but they called it quits months after the season finale of “The Bachelor” in 2017.