Television October 02, 2022
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Miles Teller Roasts 'SNL' Cast Turnover in Hosting Debut
"Saturday Night Live" is in a transitional period — eight players departed ahead of Season 48 — and the show used that to its advantage in a hilarious cold open featuring host Miles Teller.
Teller, playing Peyton Manning, alongside Andrew Dismukes as brother Eli, did a blow-by-blow of a sketch heavy on the show's newcomers.
He also welcomed surprise guest Jon Hamm, his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star, as they mocked (intentionally) bad deliveries from veterans Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, and more.
Watch:
"SNL"'s new cast members are Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Molly Kearney (its first-ever non-binary talent) and Marcello Hernandez.
They join Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson and James Austin Johnson.