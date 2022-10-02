'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Miles Teller Roasts 'SNL' Cast Turnover in Hosting Debut

NBC

"Saturday Night Live" is in a transitional period — eight players departed ahead of Season 48 — and the show used that to its advantage in a hilarious cold open featuring host Miles Teller.

Teller, playing Peyton Manning, alongside Andrew Dismukes as brother Eli, did a blow-by-blow of a sketch heavy on the show's newcomers.

He also welcomed surprise guest Jon Hamm, his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star, as they mocked (intentionally) bad deliveries from veterans Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, and more.

"SNL"'s new cast members are Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Molly Kearney (its first-ever non-binary talent) and Marcello Hernandez.