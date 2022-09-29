Getty Images

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson called it quits with his wife Christina Evangeline earlier this year, and it looks like she’s already moved on!

TMZ reports Christina is now dating his fellow “SNL” castmate Chris Redd, who just exited the show.

According to the outlet, there was no overlap between Christina’s relationship with Kenan and Chris.

A source told TMZ that Kenan and Christina had been living separately since 2019.

Another insider shared with Us Weekly, “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year.”

The pair had been friends for several years before they decided to take it to the next level. The source said, “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life… She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal.”

There are reportedly no hard feelings between Kenan and Chris, who have worked together on “SNL” and “Kenan.” The insider claimed, “Conversations had been had and everyone in their circle knew about the relationship prior to the news being released. Kenan’s dating other people. He wishes her happiness.”

As for Chris’ decision to leave “SNL,” it had nothing to do with Kenan. The source explained, “Chris has other projects lined up that conflicted with his ‘SNL’ schedule. He feels like he made the right decision to leave ‘SNL’ since it was time for him to move on. He’s still close with the cast and there’s no ill will.”

Ahead of his Emmys hosting gig, a source told US Weekly that Kenan and Christina were on “great terms.” They said, “She’s really supportive of him and they still get along well… [She and the] kids are going to be watching from home in New York City since they’re back in school.”