Guardsman Who Marched at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Found Dead at 18

Household Cavalry soldier Jack "Jak" Burnell-Williams, who played a key role in Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, has been found dead at his barracks.

He was just 18 years old.

According to the Twitter account ASA Forces Charity, the "wonderful" young soldier was one of the young men who marched beside the fallen monarch's coffin, a symbolic display of protection. He walked aside the coffin from Westminster Abbey to Welington Arch.

Burnell-Williams was found unresponsive this past week in London, and pronounced dead at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge mid-day on Wednesday, People magazine reports.

As shocking as the death is considering his young age, it is not considered to be the result of foul play, according to Metropolitan Police. "Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner," they said in a statement to People.