Celebrity News October 01, 2022
Royal Family Photo Reveals Charles, Camilla, William & Kate Evening Before Queen's Funeral
Buckingham Palace surprised royal watchers by releasing a new portrait of King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Saturday.
The intimate portrait was photographed on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 18.
All four are dressed in black, but offer warm smiles.
The shot was taken one week after Charles III was declared reigning monarch.
The same day the photo was taken, the Palace released Queen Elizabeth's final portrait.