NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Baby #9

Getty Images

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, 22, is a dad again!

On Wednesday, YoungBoy announced the birth of his ninth biological child.

Along with a pic of himself feeding his bundle of joy, he wrote on Instagram, “’We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ - Top #newborn 👨🏽‍🍼.”

It’s his second child with Jazlyn Mychelle, who is also the mom of his daughter Alice, who was born last year.

In his recently released music video for “Purge Me,” he hinted that they were expecting.

NBA YoungBoy is also the father of Amarni, Kacey, Kamiri, Kayden, Kentrell, Kodi, and Taylin, his children with six different women.

NBA YoungBoy has also been a father to Starr Dejanee’s son Kamron, who he helped raised even though they aren’t biologically related.

It looks like NBA YoungBoy is giving Nick Cannon a run for his money!

Just weeks ago, Nick, 41, announced that he was expecting his 10th child.