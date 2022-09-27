Jim Edmonds Marries Kortnie O’Connor

Instagram

Meghan King’s ex-husband Jim Edmonds is married again!

Over the weekend, Edmonds tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor in Lake Como, Italy.

The pair exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony with 32 guests at the Giardino del Mosaico.

Kortnie told People magazine, “This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives. It was more than I could have ever imagined."

Jim gushed, “The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness."

For the wedding, Kortnie wore an off-the-shoulder white gown, while Jim opted for a black tuxedo.

Their reception was held at Villa d’Este’s Colonne Room. Guests were treated to an Italian dinner, which included pasta, sea bass, and beef sirloin.

A year ago, Edmond popped the question to O’Connor.

At the time, Kortnie wrote on Instagram, “Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie."

Jim proposed months after his divorce from Meghan was finalized.

King told Us Weekly, “I feel the same as I did before it was finalized. I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.”

King emphasized, “It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Megan and Jim split in 2019 after five years of marriage. He would be romantically linked with Kortnie a year later.

