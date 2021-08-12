Meghan King’s Ex Jim Edmonds Is Engaged to Kortnie O’Connor

Instagram

Months after finalizing his divorce from Meghan King, Jim Edmonds is ready to be married again!

Us Weekly reports Edmonds popped the question to Kortnie O’Connor in July. A source shared, “They are living their life privately and are enjoying this exciting new chapter.”

On Thursday, Kortnie confirmed the engagement, writing on Instagram, "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie."

Engagement rumors started swirling after she posted an Instagram Story in which she wore a diamond ring while enjoying some chocolate.

In May, news broke that Meghan and Jim’s divorce was finalized.

At the time, King told Us Weekly, “I feel the same as I did before it was finalized. I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.”

King emphasized, “It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner

Megan and Jim split in 2019 after five years of marriage. He would be romantically linked with Kortnie a year later.

Along with posting about her on social media, another source revealed to In Touch last year, “Jim is obsessed with Kortnie. He says he's having a great time and he's finally happy. They have fun together.”