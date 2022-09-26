Simu Liu Says He’s ‘Going Through a Breakup’ After Jade Bender Romance Rumors

Getty Images

Months after sparking romance rumors with “Senior Year” actress Jade Bender, “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu is back on the market!

Last week, Liu opened up on his relationship status while discussing his mental health at the Dreamforce tech conference in San Francisco.

When asked about his mental health, Liu shared, “I’m okay, I’m okay. I’m learning to prioritize myself. I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems… It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was.”

“I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself,” Simu went on. “I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it. But that's okay, I'll be okay."

Many speculated that Liu was referring to his rumored relationship with Bender.

A month ago, Simu and Jade made their last public appearance together, at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train.”

In June, they first sparked rumors after they were photographed leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together.

They then posed together on the black carpet at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Bash in San Diego.

It looks like the two have known each other for a few years already. In 2019, they posed on the red carpet together at the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills.

Earlier this year, Simu was linked to Chrishell Stause, but she shut down the rumors during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When asked if they were dating, she said, “I get this question a lot. I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine."

Cohen asked, “Friend with benefits?” to which Stause insisted, “No, I promise! No one ever believes me, but no."