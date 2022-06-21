Simu Liu & Jade Bender Spark Dating Rumors

Backgrid

“Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and “Senior Year” actress Jade Bender have everyone talking!

Days ago, they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together.

To fuel more romance rumors, Simu and Jade were seen getting into the same car.

It looks like the two have known each other for a few years already. In 2019, they posed on the red carpet together at the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills.

Splash News

Earlier this year, Simu was linked to Chrishell Stause, but she shut down the rumors during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When asked if they were dating, she said, “I get this question a lot. I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine."

Cohen asked, “Friend with benefits?” to which Stause insisted, “No, I promise! No one ever believes me, but no."

Rumors were swirling after he appeared on “Selling Sunset.”

Years ago, Simu was linked to his “Kim’s Convenience” co-star Tina Jung, but they never addressed the rumors.