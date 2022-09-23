Kardashian Fans Think Khloé’s Daughter True Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son

Instagram

There is a new fan theory going around that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 4, revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son!

Kylie originally named her son Wolf Webster, but later revealed she had changed her mind. She has never publicly revealed his new name.

Now, TikToker Marissa Spagnoli has everyone speculating his name is Snowy.

That’s because in the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians,” True meets her new baby brother over FaceTime and says “Hi, Snowy!”

Khloé tells her, “His name is not Snowy.”

Marissa points out that Snowy would actually go perfectly with Kylie’s daughter’s name, Stormi.

"Snowy? Snowy and Stormi!" Marissa said. "Snowy, baby! It has a ring."

Marissa also brought up that earlier in the episode, Khloé confessed that while trying to keep her own son’s pending arrival a secret, she would try to brush it off anytime True brought it up to people who didn’t know. If True told them she was getting a baby brother, Khloé would casually say, “Oh, no.” Spagnoli points out that Khloé very casually brushes off the name Snowy in a similar way.

Back in April, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kylie about her son’s name change. Kylie said she wasn’t “ready” to share the new name yet, explaining, “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again.”

Meanwhile, “The Kardashians” Season 2 premiere focused on the arrival of Kardashian’s new baby with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. They have had an on-again, off-again relationship. They decided to have another child together via surrogate in November, but right after the embryo transfer, Khloé found out he was having a child with Maralee Nichols.

Her son with Tristan was born in December.

Khloé opened up about her heartbreak in “The Kardashians,” explaining, “It is supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it is just a different experience I think, I mean I know, but time is ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand and that doesn’t do anything, so this is where we are.”

She then heads to the delivery room with Kim, where they meet Khloé’s baby boy for the first time.

Kim asks her how it feels to be a mom of two, and Khloé tells her, “Well, it is about two hours in. So far, it is going good.”

In a confessional, she goes on to share, “Ever since December, it has been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It is almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this chapter and put it behind me.”

She added, “Now, I finally get to start the healing process… I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and start figuring this out… This is going to be day one, and this is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Despite their tense relationship, Thompson did visit his son at the hospital. Khloé said, “I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.”

The exes share a sweet moment in the hospital room as Khloé hands the baby to Tristan and he holds his son for the first time.

Kardashian did not reveal her son’s name in the episode, jokingly calling him “No-Name Johnson” on the ride home.