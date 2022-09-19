Spider Spotted Crawling on Queen Elizabeth II’s Casket at Funeral Service

Getty Images

Royal watchers spied a tiny spider at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service.

The eight-legged critter was spotted atop the Queen’s casket as it skittered across a card from King Charles III. See the video.

The card said, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed by the monarch.

The spider lit up the Twitterverse, as viewers shared videos of the critter with messages like, “The most famous spider in the world right now. #queensfuneral #QueenElizabethIIMemorial” and “God save the Royal Spider #queensfuneral”

Another commenter wrote, “There was a spider on The Queen’s Coffin. As a spider fan, I am eleated! Luckiest Spider in the world!”

Someone else though the Queen would be pleased, writing, “Did anyone else see the spider crawling across the card on the flowers? The Queen would have beem happy she loves Nature #QueenElizabeth.”

Earlier, Buckingham Palace had explained the significance of the card and floral arrangement atop the Queen’s casket. The Palace said in a statement to E! News, "At His Majesty The King's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism."