Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Honor Queen with Funeral Looks

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made subtle fashion statements at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Monday.

Markle honored the late monarch by wearing a pair of pearl-and-diamond drop earrings that the Queen had given her in 2018.

The Queen gifted the jewelry to Meghan in honor of their first solo outing together, when they traveled to Cheshire about a month after Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

The earrings were an accessory to her somber black cape dress by Stella McCartney, which the former actress further accessorized with a large black hat and pointed shoes. Meghan did not wear a veil like Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Meghan also wore the same pearl-and-diamond drop earrings to a London service last week, the day the Queen’s casket was brought from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, Kate attended the service in a double-breasted coat dress and a black hat with netting. Paying homage to the Queen, Middleton included Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and a Japanese pearl choker necklace. The four-tiered pearl chain with a large stone in the middle was reportedly one of the Queen’s favorites.

Meghan and Kate were even seen together briefly at the funeral, despite a royal rift between their families. They arrived together, with Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

For her part, Camilla wore an ankle-length coat dress, black hat with veil and the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch. The stunning piece features diamonds and sapphires and was a gift to Queen Victoria from her grandchildren. It includes a heart and the number 60 in Slavonic numerals.