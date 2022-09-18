Courtney Cox Hilariously Updates Her '80s Tampon Ad

Instagram

News "flash" — menopause sucks!

On Sunday, Courteney Cox surprised fans with a hilarious update of her pre-fame 1985 tampon commercial, in which a bright-eyed, 21-year-old Cox asks, "Does your life change once a month because of your period?"

An edit reveals Cox, now 58, wearing what appears to be the same outfit (or a robustly styled take on it!). This time, she's cooing, "Did your life completely change because of menopause?"

"Still using pads?" is juxtaposed with, "Still getting hot flashes?" and then both Courteneys offer to tell it to you straight, which includes the tongue-in-cheek warning, "Menopause will eat you alive — it's horrible... Plus, you get the added bonus of dryer skin and getting bald patches — now that's something!"

Wrapping up, 1985 Courteney promises the right tampon can "actually change the way you feel about your period," while current Courteney sarcastically notes, "Menopause can actually change the way you feel about getting older."

The self-answering, split-screen upload was an immediate hit, with many blue-checks responding to her assertion that her deadpan "commercial needed an update" with comments llike, "I love you and this so much," from "High School Musical" star KayCee Stroh.

Watch: