Lisa Kudrow Gives Update on ‘Romy & Michele’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Lisa Kudrow has a lot going on! On the heels of “Friends: The Reunion,” Lisa might be revisiting one of her other fan favorites: “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Lisa to find out more about a possible sequel to the hit movie, as well as about her show “Who Do You Think You Are?”

The 1997 classic “Romy & Michele” starred Mira Sorvino and Lisa as friends who want to impress their former high school classmates at their 10-year high school reunion.

Jenn asked about the sequel, and Lisa revealed, “It’s in the works. It is potentially happening.” Jenn asked, “Have you gotten a script?” Kudrow replied, “No script, no offer.”

Lahmers pressed, “But there is a conversation?” Lisa confirmed, “Yeah.”

Jenn also had to ask about Lisa’s take on a “Friends” reboot, saying, “You had mentioned if there was a reboot happening you would be game for it under one condition.”

Lisa explained, “Different cast, yeah, why not?” When asked what that would look like, she said, “Everyone wouldn't be white… It would just be exploring what people in their twenties are exploring right now. It has to be different… You would need different writers… If someone wants to reboot it and update it, and it’s not my call… you need people telling the stories that can write those stories.”

Speaking of “Friends,” Jenn had to ask about the story that some of the cast ate the same salad for 10 years.

Kudrow explained, “Jen [Aniston] always came up with this salad that they made at the commissary. It was a chopped salad, some turkey… shaved parmesan…and that's the salad, and Courteney [Cox] was like, ‘I'll have whatever Jen is having.’”

Would Lisa eat the salad again? She confirmed, “I have, it is delicious,” but joked she would make her own modification. “I think I would get it with ranch.”

Now, Kudrow is back on NBC with her genealogy series “Who Do You Think You Are?” On the show, stars explore their family history. This season, the lineup includes Billy Porter, Nick Offerman, Alison Janney, Zachary Levi and Bradley Whitford.

Kudrow described it as “history, but it’s fascinating because it’s personal stories.”

Sharing what she learned about her own ancestry, she said, “I knew my great-grandmother was killed during the Holocaust in Belarus… so I learned the details.”

The actress recommends that everyone research their own genealogy.

“I think everyone should do it, absolutely. It’s fun and it’s emotional and also just gives you so much insight.”