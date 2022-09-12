AnnaSophia Robb Marries Trevor Paul

Instagram

Actress AnnaSophia Robb and her beau Trevor Paul are officially married!

On Monday, Robb announced their marriage with a photo from their wedding. The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Just the beginning…AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The wedding photo was taken as the pair walked down the aisle, with guests tossing confetti.

For her big day, Robb wore a white bodice, scarf, and free-flowing skirt, while Paul wore a black suit, light blue button-down shirt, and bowtie.

In August, AnnaSophia dished on a “mid-size” wedding at the Fleuriste St-Germain Pop-Up in New York City.

Sansho Scott/BFA

She told Us Weekly, “We haven’t been able to all be together and celebrate, so my partner and I really wanted to do something where all of our families could be together and just be fancy and have a great time.”

“I think most of all, I’m just excited to have everybody in one place. It’s great to have all of the people you love. It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honored to have the excuse to bring everybody together,” Robb went on.

AnnaSophia made sure to show some love for Trevor, gushing, “He’s very kind. He’s a really wonderful person. He’s also a great listener.”

As for her future with Paul, Robb commented, “The marriage is what is important, you know, the partnership, being supportive of each other. And I think weddings are a really good way to — you’re dealing with an insane amount of decisions and a lot of different personalities — and so it’s kind of a great litmus test. There’s a lot of different decisions you have to make with your partner.”

A year ago, Trevor popped the question to AnnaSophia. At the time, she announced the engagement, writing, “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b--tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together."

Trevor responded to the post with an orange emoji.

It appears the pair have been dating since at least 2019.