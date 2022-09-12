Celebrity News September 12, 2022
AnnaSophia Robb Marries Trevor Paul
Actress AnnaSophia Robb and her beau Trevor Paul are officially married!
On Monday, Robb announced their marriage with a photo from their wedding. The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Just the beginning…AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
The wedding photo was taken as the pair walked down the aisle, with guests tossing confetti.
For her big day, Robb wore a white bodice, scarf, and free-flowing skirt, while Paul wore a black suit, light blue button-down shirt, and bowtie.
In August, AnnaSophia dished on a “mid-size” wedding at the Fleuriste St-Germain Pop-Up in New York City.
She told Us Weekly, “We haven’t been able to all be together and celebrate, so my partner and I really wanted to do something where all of our families could be together and just be fancy and have a great time.”
“I think most of all, I’m just excited to have everybody in one place. It’s great to have all of the people you love. It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honored to have the excuse to bring everybody together,” Robb went on.
AnnaSophia made sure to show some love for Trevor, gushing, “He’s very kind. He’s a really wonderful person. He’s also a great listener.”
As for her future with Paul, Robb commented, “The marriage is what is important, you know, the partnership, being supportive of each other. And I think weddings are a really good way to — you’re dealing with an insane amount of decisions and a lot of different personalities — and so it’s kind of a great litmus test. There’s a lot of different decisions you have to make with your partner.”
A year ago, Trevor popped the question to AnnaSophia. At the time, she announced the engagement, writing, “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b--tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together."
Trevor responded to the post with an orange emoji.
It appears the pair have been dating since at least 2019.
Over the years, AnnaSophia has avoided the spotlight when it comes to her personal life. In 2015, she explained, “Sure, I have a lot of friends in Hollywood, and they are great, but it's not for me right now. My life is really low-key."