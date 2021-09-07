AnnaSophia Robb Is Engaged to Trevor Paul

“Dr. Death” star AnnaSophia Robb and her boyfriend Trevor Paul are taking the next big step in their relationship!

On Tuesday, Robb announced their engagement. She wrote on Instagram, “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b--tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together."

AnnaSophia also included a series of photos with her post.

It appears the pair have been dating since at least 2019.