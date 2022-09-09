King Charles Shows Love for Harry & Megan in Speech, Makes William Prince of Wales

Getty Images

King Charles III has addressed the nation for the first time since taking the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The royal traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where his mother died, to Buckingham Palace early Friday, where he pre-recorded a message in the Blue Drawing Room.

During the speech, he announced Prince William and Kate Middleton as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, while also expressing his affection for Prince Harry and Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

The king said, “As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall, and takes on the responsibility of the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations. Helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

Despite an ongoing rift between Harry and the royal family, he went on, “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

As for his wife own wife Camilla, he said, “I count on the loving help of my darling wife Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago ,she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

The King also showed love for his late mother, recalling how at 21 years old she had pledged to “devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples.”

He insisted, “That was more than a promise, it was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life.”

Charles went on, “In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations. The affection, admiration, and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign, and as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor, and an unerring ability to see the best in people. I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honor her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

The royal also had a message for his mother, saying, “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join dear my late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Addressing funeral plans, he shared, “In a little over a week’s time, we will come together as a nation, as a commonwealth, and indeed as a global community to lay my beloved mother to rest. In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.”