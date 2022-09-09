Harry Styles Honors Queen Elizabeth II at NYC Show

Getty Images

Harry Styles took time out of his show at Madison Square Garden in NYC to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96.

Credit: @amandathinksso / POP NATION /TMX

Th rocker, who is in the midst of an MSG residency, honored the monarch in-between songs. At one point,he told the crowd, "From my homeland, there's some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

Credit: @DJKoessler / POP NATION /TMX

Styles went on to lead the audience in a round of applause. He closed with the tribute, saying, "Thank you, Madison Square Garden," before continuing his set.

Another rocker, Elton John, also paid homage to the Queen at his show in Toronto.

He told the crowd, “We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. She was an inspiring person to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”

He continued, “I’m 75 — she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore. But I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard.”

John added, “I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be missed, but her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music — okay?”