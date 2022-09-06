NBA YoungBoy Expecting Baby #9

Getty Images

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, 22, is going to be a dad again!

On Sunday, NBA YoungBoy announced on Instagram that he was expecting his ninth child.

Before deleting his Instagram account, NBA YoungBoy posted a photo of a woman’s hand with a huge engagement ring as she cradled her growing baby bump.

The announcement came as he’s about to drop his new album “Realer 2,” which features his new single “Purge Me.”

The music video for the song was released on Sunday. It features his the mother of his child, Jazlyn Mychelle, who appears very pregnant.

NBA YoungBoy is already the father of Alice, Amarni, Kacey, Kamiri, Kayden, Kentrell, Kodi and Taylin, his children with seven different women.

It looks like NBA YoungBoy is giving Nick Cannon a run for his money!

Just weeks ago, Nick, 41, announced that he was expecting his tenth child.

Along with posting a video of his maternity shoot with baby mama Brittany Bell, he wrote on Instagram, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

In parts of the photo shoot, Cannon is seen cradling Bell’s baby bump, even nuzzling up beside her.

It appears that they were expecting a baby boy since he used the hashtag #SonRise.