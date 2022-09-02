Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting

Instagram

Britney Spears’ son Jayden James spoke out about his parents in a new interview, and now his pop star mom is responding. Scroll down for her reaction.

Spears and her sons Jayden, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, haven’t seen each other in recent months, but Jayden says he still loves his mom.

The DailyMail.com posted an excerpt from his ITV interview in which the teen insists there is “no hate” when it comes to his mom, adding, “I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”

He also had a message for Britney, saying, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Jayden also commented on his mom’s 13-year conservatorship, which was largely controlled by her father Jamie.

Jayden said, “At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long, and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed.”

He says his grandfather “doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father.”

Jayden added of his grandmother Lynne Spears and uncle Bryan Spears, “Whenever I see her, she cares about me. They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us. Memaw and Uncle Bryan are a good part of our lives. They have taught me how to deal with things.”

He also commented on his mom’s Instagram account, saying, “If that's what she wants to do, that's what she wants to do — I'm not going to hate her for that. At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family… there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop.”

Jayden also claimed that Spears was harder on his brother Sean Preston growing up. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that. We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

Britney took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the interview, writing, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… I say to my son Jayden that I sent all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations as a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!! Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone!!!!”

Slamming their father Kevin Federline, she posted, “I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years… I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in the VERY COOL GENERATION.”

She also addressed Sean Preston, “And Preston … I’m aware of your gift… I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher in yours as well!!!… if you could pause for a second remember where you came from !!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be!!!”

Spears added, “I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano… you and your brother both are brilliant and I’m so proud to call you both mine.”