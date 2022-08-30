Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Finalize Divorce

Alexis Bledel, 40, and Vincent Kartheiser, 43, are legally divorced, Us Weekly reports.

According to court records obtained by the magazine, a judge finalized the docs August 30.

News broke August 10 that the star couple had split, and Us Weekly later confirmed there was already a proposed judgment and settlement.

The stars met on the set of “Mad Men” in 2012 and wed in a secret ceremony in Ojai, California, in 2014.

They share one child, a son, who was born in 2016.

The pair have maintained a private relationship over the years, but in 2012 he did gush to Us Weekly, “The most important thing, for us, is to make sure that we see each other in the flesh at least once every 10 days… All the other stuff is good, like FaceTime and the texting … I love seeing her. You gotta make the flight!”

In 2014, she told Vulture of keeping some aspects of her life private, “It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

The split news comes on the heels of her sudden exit from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”