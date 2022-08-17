Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split

Getty

“Gilmore Girls” star Alexis Bledel and “Mad Men” star Vincent Kartheiser have pulled the plug on their eight-year marriage.

Kartheiser filed the divorce papers, which were obtained by Us Weekly, in New York.

The reason for the split is currently unknown, but the divorce has been listed as “uncontested.”

They have one child together, a son, who was born in 2016.

The split news comes months after Bledel suddenly exited “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In May, Bledel said in a statement, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

In 2014, the pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Ojai, California, just two years after meeting on the set of “Mad Men.”

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “It was a small and intimate family affair. They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew out from the East Coast.”