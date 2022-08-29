Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Reacts to Johnny Depp’s MTV VMAs Appearance

Getty Images

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez wasn’t too happy about Johnny Depp’s pre-recorded appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

After all the drama of his high-profile defamation case against Amber, the actor apparently wanted a little fun, so allowed his face to be projected onto the iconic MTV Moonman.

For the brief, two-part cameo, the 59-year-old actor was heard saying, in a prerecorded bit, "And you know what? I needed the work."

Henriquez responded on Instagram Stories, writing, “@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters.”

She added, "I stand with Amber Heard," and seemed to reference domestic violence when she shared a graphic that said, "DVMA's.”

The gig for Depp comes after the jury found in favor of Depp in June, agreeing that it was defamation when Heard claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber also had a partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for a statement made by one of Depp’s lawyers.