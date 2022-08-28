Johnny Depp Appears on 2022 MTV VMAs as Moonman: 'Needed the Work'

MTV

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at — sort of at — the 2022 MTV VMAs Sunday.

After all the drama of his high-profile defamation case against Amber Heard, the actor apparently wanted a little fun, so allowed his face to be projected onto the iconic MTV Moonman.

For the brief, two-part cameo, the 59-year-old actor was heard saying, in a prerecorded bit, "And you know what? I needed the work."

It was one of many big moments on the show, which included live performances by everyone from Lizzo to Nicki Minaj to Jack Harlow and Blackpink.

The fun gig for Depp comes after a recent bitter development in his ongoing battle with Heard. A few months ago, Ellen Barkin testified in Depp’s defamation case against Heard.

Parts of her recorded deposition from 2019 were played for the jury, but a bombshell allegation was never heard in open court, as the unsealing of the full transcript revealed earlier this month.

In the deposition obtained by DailyMail.com, Barkin accused Depp of giving her a Quaalude and asking her if she “wanted to f**k.”

When asked if Depp was “incredibly charming,” Ellen said, “Most abusers are.”

She clarified, “I meant the big umbrella term of abusers.”

As for the incident where Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine at her, Barkin noted that she “wasn’t surprised,” citing that “there was always an air of violence around him.”

She elaborated, “He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see.”

When asked about the people that he yelled at, Ellen answered, “His assistant. People who would work on the film, maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

Barkin also claimed that Depp once called an assistant a “pig.”

During the trial, Barkin discussed their sexual relationship, testifying that they slept together about three to four times a week for nearly six months in 1994. She said, “He's just a jealous man, controlling: 'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’”

She revealed, “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him."

According to Barkin, Depp “was drunk a lot of the time,” adding, “He was always drinking and smoking a joint.”

Recalling the bottle-throwing incident, which happened in Las Vegas, Barkin commented, “I don’t know why he threw the bottle. It was more like a toss.”

While Barkin wasn’t able to remember who else was in the hotel room or if the bottle was full or empty, she revealed that it didn’t hit anyone.

In the past, Depp has denied Barkin’s account of the bottle-throwing incident, calling it “untrue.” Along with claiming that Barkin held a grudge, he said, “I do not have an anger-management problem."

Depp and Barkin were co-stars in the 1998 movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.