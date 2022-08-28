Luke Cook & Wife Kara Announce 2nd Baby with Revealing Bump Photos!

Instagram

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" actor Luke Cook and his wife Kara found a novel way to announce they are expecting their second child — novel, and nude!

Along with a fairly traditional, arty image of Kara nude from the side that accentuates her growing baby bump, the couple also posted a shot of a naked Luke pushing his belly out!

Kara's mom was "baby bump" number three, though did so fully clothed and with a sly grin.

"We’re pregnant," Luke captioned the series of pics dryly.

The Cooks became first-time parents of a baby boy in June 2020. Announcing their first pregnancy was a little less offbeat.

“We’re going to have a little baby! A little baby boy,” he wrote on Instagram. “And we’re very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited! The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into.”