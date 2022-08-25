Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss in Bikini

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica Simpson, who has been candid about her 100-lb. weight loss, posted a hot bikini pic from her vacay to Mexico.

She wrote, "Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy."

The 42-year-old also shared another pose on Insta Stories as she showed off her “all time fave shoe,” The Dany from her Jessica Simpson collection.

Simpson had previously revealed she was on the trip with husband Eric Johnson, sharing a photo in a one-piece with the caption, “The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht.”

Jessica continued, “Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍.”

Back in April, Simpson opened up about celebrating her body at every size, and revealing some secrets of her weight loss.

In the interview with People, Jessica explained, "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated.”

While her own weight has gone up and down over the years, Jessica said, "I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal... but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do."

For the most part the mother of three has “been happy at every size,” except for “the end” of her pregnancies.

"I've definitely embraced myself,” she said. "And I think that people get that with me, and they know that I'm being open and that I'm being honest about my life."

Simpson confessed that slipping back into a bikini wasn’t a priority.

"I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch," she said. "So to be able to put on a bikini... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that.'"