Getty Images

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes chatted with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, dishing on their reunion at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia wedding.

Smith said, “I was crying like an old woman at a wedding… like my mother at a wedding. Honestly, like, one of the most romantic moments I’ve engaged with in my life, and it wasn’t even my romantic moment.”

Mewes added, “It was pretty spectacular, and it was sweet to be invited because it was a big wedding, but it was small. I didn’t cry like Kevin did. It was funny because he was in front of me, and I swear, every time he, like, looked down the aisle at them while they were, you know, doing the thing, I see tears running. It was pretty hot there and they gave you these, like, fans on your seat, and Kevin kept, like, rubbing it off, trying to hide it.”

Explaining his tears, Kevin interjected, “You’re watching two people who worked very hard to make their love happen and to stick the landing and close the circle.”

Smith and the couple go way back. “I was with them when they started the journey, way back on ‘Jersey Girl’… so I’ve seen him many times over the course of almost 30 years. I met him in ‘95 when we were doing auditions for ‘Mallrats,’ so I’ve known Ben for, like, the better part of 27 years at this point and I’ve seen him be very happy. We all watched him win an Oscar with Matt for ‘Goodwill Hunting’ back in the day. Take all of his happy moments you’ve ever seen… combine them, and you still don’t touch the radiating glow on the man’s face when he was standing at the top of the aisle and Jennifer was walking toward him.”

“He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” added Smith, “so I got to hear Ben at his absolutely most eloquent, who was not trying to entertain. Most of us writers are always thinking about an audience to entertain… This dude wrote vows, they both wrote vows for each other, and they were achingly beautiful. I’m telling you, this wedding would’ve made the most hardcore cynic believe in true love. It was exquisite. It was insanely well done, very classy and stuff, but emotional as hell. I cried throughout the whole thing.”

Ben and Jennifer, who first tied the knot in Las Vegas in July, celebrated their marriage with a second wedding in Georgia on Saturday.

Vogue reports J.Lo wore Ralph Lauren Couture for the occasion and that celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

Afterward the guests, who also wore white, were treated to a cocktail reception at the house and dinner in the barn by Chef Bruce Moffett and Cru Catering. Followed by, dessert by Minette Rushing Custom Cakes and a dance party courtesy of DJ Dubz. The night reportedly included a fireworks display, too!