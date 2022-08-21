Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed

Getty Images

It's official — Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are man and wife!

People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness.

The 31-year-old "Modern Family" alum and the 38-year-old "Bachelor in Paradise" catch have been in each other's orbits for six years, ever since they flirted up a storm on Twitter.

They've been a high-profile pair ever since, including matching Halloween costumes, well-documented vacations together, and a famous week's worth of birthday celebrating in Hyland's honor at Disneyland.

Their engagement was prolonged multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns, with Adams telling People in 2021, "We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen." At that time, he expressed optimism over a 2022 wedding — and he was right!