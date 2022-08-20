Gary Busey Charged with Criminal Sexual Contact

Getty Images

Actor Gary Busey is facing criminal charges over incidents that allegedly occurred at the annual Monster Mania convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, earlier this month.

In a statement to "Extra," the Cherry Hill Police Department confirmed the alleged incidents occurred at the Doubletree Hotel over the weekend of the event, August 12-14.

"Cherry Hill Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel, 2349 West Route 70, for the report of a sex offense," police said. "On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California, with the following offenses: 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact - 4th Degree, 1 count of Criminal Attempt/ Criminal Sexual Contact - 4th Degree, 1 count of Harassment - Disorderly Persons Offense."

Busey was a guest of the annual convention, which celebrates horror films and allows fans to meet their idols and pay for photo ops and autographs. He was seen on social media posing with attendees.

It is not yet known whether Busey had returned to California or was still in New Jersey at the time the charges were filed.