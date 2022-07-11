R. Kelly Engaged to Joycelyn Savage

Getty

It looks like convicted singer R. Kelly is engaged.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Joycelyn Savage revealed their engagement before his sentencing more than a week ago.

In the papers dated June 13, Savage wrote to Judge Ann Donnelly, “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé (sic). I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing.”

Splash News

While many view her as an alleged victim of Kelly’s, she insisted, “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be… Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”



Savage described Kelly as “very sweet, gentle, and kind.” She added, “Robert’s an all-around incredible person.”

Savage’s family was unaware of the couple’s engagement. Her parents’ lawyer Gerald Griggs told TMZ that the family “strongly doubts” that there is an engagement.

According to Griggs, Savage and her parents haven’t spoken since she got into a relationship with Kelly years ago. Their relationship was documented in Lifetime’s 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.”

That same year, Savage defended her "very strong" relationship with Kelly during an interview with "CBS This Morning's" Gayle King. She insisted that she was "absolutely" in love with him.

In late June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

During the sentencing hearing, seven of Kelly’s victims gave impact statements.

One woman told Kelly in court, “You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel. Do you remember that?"

Another woman told the court, “I once lost hope, but you restored my faith."

Kelly was in the courtroom, but did not address the court.