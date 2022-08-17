LindseyPearlman.com

Months after “Empire” actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in her car, new details have been released.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled her death a suicide.

According to the autopsy report obtained by People magazine, she died from sodium nitrate toxicity. The docs noted “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system at the time of her death.

In February, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 43-year-old left two suicide notes before she died.

The insiders explained that Lindsey called her husband Vance Smith and told him she was suicidal. He then called the police and desperately tried to find her.

During that time, she apparently drove to the base of the popular Runyon Canyon hiking trail in Hollywood and parked her car. It was there that she reportedly took enough pills to overdose. A hiker found her body on Friday and called authorities.

TMZ says Lindsey left one suicide note at home and one in the car. The second asked whoever found her to call 911.

Sources said she suffered from depression over the years.

After her body was found, the LAPD released a statement, saying, "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."

Authorities and friends had been searching for Pearlman, last seen February 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood of L.A., and had invited the public to volunteer information on her whereabouts. A spokesperson for the LAPD later confirmed her body had been found almost four miles from her last sighting.