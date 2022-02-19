Lindsey Pearlman, 'General Hospital' Actress Who Went Missing, Found Dead

LindseyPearlman.com

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress known for her performances on such series as "General Hospital" and "Chicago Justice," was found dead in L.A. on Friday. She was 43.

No cause of death was given.

Vance Smith, her husband, posted the sad news on Instagram, writing, "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I am broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Pearlman's cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted, "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor."

Authorities and friends had been searching for Pearlman, last seen February 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood of L.A., and had invited the public to volunteer information on her whereabouts. A spokesperson for the LAPD later confirmed her body had been found almost four miles from her last sighting.

In a statement, the LAPD said, "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."

Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) February 19, 2022 @valentinifrank

An accomplished commercial actor, Pearlman had graduated from the Second City Conservatory. Along with playing Joy Fletcher on "Chicago Justice" (2017) and Maggie McMorris on "General Hospital" (2020), she appeared on "Empire" (2015), "American Housewife" (2019), and "Selena: The Series" (2021).