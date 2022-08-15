Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Split (Report)

Backgrid

Actor Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have reportedly called it quits after three years of dating.

In Touch reports that the two split “a couple of months ago.” A source claimed, “He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.”

Brooks is reportedly “heartbroken” by the breakup.

Romance rumors started swirling about Liam and Gabriella in the winter of 2019, months after he ended things with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

At the time, Liam took Gabriella out for a family lunch with his parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”

According to E! News, “They did not show off any PDA, but the two did go back to Liam's house after the restaurant."

Last year, Gabrielle explained why they are private about their relationship.

She told Stella magazine, “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”

“I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me… But he’s great. [The Hemsworths] are great,” Brooks went on. “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”