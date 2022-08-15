Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

“Twilight” star Kellan Lutz is a dad for the second time!

Last week, Lutz’s wife Brittany Gonzales gave birth to their baby boy, who they named Kasen.

The pair didn’t announce the birth until Monday.

Along with posting a collage of photos, they wrote on Instagram, “We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles.”

The couple are also the parents of daughter Ashtyn, who was born a year ago.

“Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well,” they gushed, referencing their pooch. “This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy.”

Kellan and Brittany announced they were expecting again in February.

Along with a video of her breaking the news to Kellan, Brittany wrote on Instagram, “2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED 😍❤️.”

In the video, Brittany and Kellan are seen hugging after she tells him the news via a calendar invite. She says to him, “I couldn’t wait to tell you!”

Kellan reposted the video with his own caption. He wrote, “2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz.”

Last year, Brittany announced Ashtyn’s arrival with some precious Polaroid-style snaps of herself and Kellan cuddling with their bundle of joy. She wrote, “She’s here!!!! The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.”

She continued, “It was so symbolic, considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”



Referencing their past pregnancy loss, Brittany went on to write, “God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow.”