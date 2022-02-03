Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Expecting Baby #2

“Twilight” actor Kellan Lutz, 36, and his wife Brittany Gonzalez are expanding their family!

On Wednesday, Brittany announced that they are pregnant with their second child but did not reveal the gender.

Along with a video of her breaking the news to Kellan, she wrote on Instagram, “2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED 😍❤️.”

In the video, Brittany and Kellan are seen hugging after she tells him the news via a calendar invite. She says to him, “I couldn’t wait to tell you!”

Kellan reposted the video with his own caption. He wrote, “2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz.”

The video also featured their daughter Ashtyn Lilly, who was born almost a year ago.

A day before they broke the news, Kellan gushed about fatherhood. Along with a pic of him reading to Ashtyn at their Newport Beach home, he wrote, “I love these moments! Being a dad is the best! Love this @hoorayheroes book Brit made for Ash and I!”

Last year, Brittany announced Ashtyn’s arrival with some precious Polaroid-style snaps of herself and Kellan cuddling with their bundle of joy. She wrote, “She’s here!!!! The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.”

She continued, “It was so symbolic, considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”



Referencing their past miscarriage, Brittany went on to write, “God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow.”

Proud papa Kellan reposted his wife’s post, which also included a religious poem, and enthused, “Birth is amazing!!!”

They lost a child at six months in February 2020, and announced this past September that they were once again expecting.

Lutz opened up about the miscarriage in a feature for Lapalme magazine. Leaning into their Christian faith, he said, “We are so grateful she is in heaven, and we remind ourselves that she didn’t have to come into this world and deal with heartbreak, and she gets to be with Jesus. It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy to trust that one day we’ll have a big family.”

The couple exchanged vows at the end of 2017.

A year before, Kellan was smitten with Brittany. He wrote on Instagram, "2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me… He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways. I now know what true love looks like!”