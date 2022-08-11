Anne Heche Under Investigation for Felony DUI Following Crash

Getty Images

Anne Heche could be facing a felony charge following her fiery crash in Mar Vista, California, on Friday of last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells Fox News Digital that initial reports of the accident indicated no injuries, meaning any potential charges would be misdemeanors.

The source explained that the LAPD "later learned that there was a victim who was injured and that victim who was injured obtained medical attention."

Police told the site that the homeowner Lynne Mishele was hit with debris and suffered smoke-related injuries, adding, "She was very traumatized, psychologically traumatized.”

A spokesperson from the department cautioned, "We don't want to prejudice people based on a preliminary report that has not been confirmed."

On Monday, the LAPD confirmed to the site that they had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood.

Now, LAPD sources tell TMZ the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.

TMZ sources also said Heche’s condition is “dire” and has not improved since she was admitted.

Heche’s rep also tells Fox News Digital that the actress remains in a coma and is in "extreme critical condition."

On Monday, Heche’s rep told People she "has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."