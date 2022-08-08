Anne Heche Allegedly Nearly Hit a Pedestrian Before Fiery Crash (Video)

Getty Images

New details have surfaced surrounding Anne Heche’s erratic behavior on Friday ahead of her fiery crash in Mar Vista, California.

A new TMZ video allegedly shows Heche nearly hitting a pedestrian with her blue Mini Cooper. The footage shows a woman walking past an alleyway when Anne appears to barrel through in her car without hitting the brakes or swerving.

Another video posted by the site shows Anne speeding down a residential street. TMZ says at some point she hit a Jaguar, but the owner was not injured. It was already reported that she had driven her car into a nearby garage and then sped away.

Now, TMZ says police have obtained a warrant for Anne’s blood to determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anne was hospitalized with burns after the crash, and People magazine reports she was upgraded from critical condition to stable over the weekend.

The outlet interviewed neighbors who were on the scene of the Mar Vista accident, and they said Heche was conscious but in bad shape in the aftermath.

The car she was driving was lodged inside a house, complicating efforts to extricate her from harm.

People talked to Lynn Bernstein, a local resident of over 40 years, who said he and others were on the scene when the car "almost immediately" burst into flames. One bystander got into the backseat and spoke to Heche, who reportedly told him she "wasn't doing real well."

Asked to raise her hand, Heche told her would-be rescuer she could not.

Unfortunately, the men couldn't free her from the wreckage on their own. She remained trapped until the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

"We were having a hard time seeing and breathing," Bernstein said. Another man, named Dave, was "overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle. But the smoke, even on the backyard was pretty darn intense."

Heche's former longtime love, actor James Tupper, tweeted, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight," posting an image of a smiling Heche with their 13-year-old son Atlas. "We love you."