Anne Heche Remains in ‘Coma’ After Her Fiery Car Crash

On Friday, actress Anne Heche was rushed to the hospital after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles.

According to Heche’s rep, the actress is currently in “critical condition” and is “in a coma.”

The rep told People magazine on Monday, “[Heche] has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” Heche’s rep revealed.

Days ago, the outlet interviewed neighbors who were on the scene of the Mar Vista accident, and they said Heche was conscious but in bad shape in the aftermath.

The car she was driving was lodged inside a house, complicating efforts to extricate her from harm.

People magazine talked to Lynn Bernstein, a local resident of over 40 years, who said he and others were on the scene when the car “almost immediately” burst into flames. One bystander got into the backseat and spoke to Heche, who reportedly told him she “wasn’t doing real well.”

Asked to raise her hand, Heche told her would-be rescuer she could not.

Unfortunately, the men couldn’t free her from the wreckage on their own. She remained trapped until the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

“We were having a hard time seeing and breathing,” Bernstein said. Another man, named Dave, was “overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle. But the smoke, even in the backyard, was pretty darn intense.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Heche was taken from the scene on a stretcher. As a firefighter puts her into an ambulance, she is seen flailing around while attempting to get up from the stretcher.