Anne Heche’s Rep Says ‘She Is Not Expected to Survive’

Anne Heche, 53, was in a fiery crash last Friday, and now her rep is giving People a grim update on her condition.

In a statement released on behalf of Anne’s family, a rep said, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” saying, “She is not expected to survive."

The rep continued, "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

The family also wanted to show their appreciation for the medical staff who took care of Heche.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement said.

Praising the star, the statement said of her legacy, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."