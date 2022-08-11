Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

MEGA

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood.

Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.

TMZ sources also said Heche’s condition is “dire” and has not improved since she was admitted.

The news comes as LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told CNN Anne was under investigation for a felony DUI. He said, "Her blood showed signs of impairment and that is why it is now being investigated as a felony traffic collision."

Earlier, TMZ reported Anne was under investigation for a felony DUI because the woman inside the home was injured.

The LAPD also told Fox News Digital that initial reports of the accident indicated no injuries, meaning any potential charges would be misdemeanors.

The source explained that the LAPD "later learned that there was a victim who was injured and that victim who was injured obtained medical attention."

Police told the site that the homeowner Lynne Mishele was hit with debris and suffered smoke-related injuries, adding, "She was very traumatized, psychologically traumatized.”

A spokesperson from the department cautioned, "We don't want to prejudice people based on a preliminary report that has not been confirmed."