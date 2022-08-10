Instagram

Britney Spears wants fans to know her side of the story when it comes to Kevin Federline and their kids.

An Instagram post on Wednesday appeared after the pop star and her husband Sam Asghari had already taken to social media to hit back at Federline’s claims in an interview with ITV.

According to DailyMail.com, Federline reportedly revealed in the broadcast, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to the wedding."

Stating that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, still love their mom, he says they nonetheless find her nude selfies "tough."

He also said he approved of Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which he theorized saved her life.

In her latest Instagram message, Britney says, “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She added, “I looked forward to seeing my kids every week… It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days… maybe 3 days… but then the next week they stayed only one day… Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age… but COME ON, there is being rude and then there’s being HATEFUL… they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!”

Spears said she didn’t speak up because “I have to be kind,” reminding readers that when she tried to push back about a dance move she got “sent to that place for 4 months.”

The star acknowledged, “The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads!!!” She said they would always do “prayer time,” which she described as a “devotion,” noting “maybe that’s why they stopped coming here.”

Britney insisted, “I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!”

She also wrote about how the boys told her earlier this summer they wanted to come less, and that Kevin told her, “I would never let them make that decision on their own… I would never do that to you.”

Spears claims that after that talk she hasn’t “seen them since.”

She also blasted Kevin for bringing up the past, saying he wants to “circle back to hard times in my life,” pointing out, “that was almost 20 years ago… their game doesn’t work anymore.”

The 40-year-old reflected, “I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids… everything was about them,” saying they “knocked the breath out” of her.

While she says she will always have “trauma” she is appreciating her life now with her “beautiful pool, supportive husband, and 5 dogs.”

In her previous response, posted over the weekend, Britney wrote on Instagram, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ... As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram."

Spears went on to assert, "I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me, 'You should GIVE them to their dad' ... I'm sharing this because I can."

She ended her retort with a plucky, "Have a good day folks !!!"

Her protective hubby Sam also jumped into the fray on Instagram, writing, "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days."

"All other posts," he declared, "were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."

He also attacked Federline's contention that Sean Preston and Jayden are estranged, pointing out that they will make their own decisions when they turn 18. Taking a dig at Federline, he wrote the boys may "eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin's gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements."

Asghari tried to explain his feelings about Federline, writing, "I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well."