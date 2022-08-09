Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Get Married (Report)

Getty Images

Singer Rita Ora and famed director Taika Waititi tied the knot in London, The Sun U.K. reports.

A source shared, “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” the insider went on. “A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

Just days ago, Rita posted a pic of herself wearing a wedding band-like ring on that finger.

Two months ago, engagement rumors swirled about Rita and Taika.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Rita, who called the rumors “a little cheeky.”

Without giving the rumors too much attention, she said, “I am very happy, I’ll tell you that.”

Last summer, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad.”

Over a year ago, they sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” at the Sydney Opera House.

Rita also shared a photo of Taika wrapping his arms around her, each in a Gucci outfit. She wrote on Instagram, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️ #midweekupdate.”